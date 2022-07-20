Rovers Have It All To Do In The Champions League

Shamrock Rovers have a mountain to climb if they are to stay in the Champions League.

The Hoops lost 3-nil to Ludogorets in Bulgaria last night in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie.

The return leg is at Tallaght Stadium next Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Stephen Kenny's son Eoin has received a call up to Northern Ireland's Under 18's squad for the Super Cup NI next week.

At the Women's European Championship tonight, England face Spain in the quarter finals in Brighton.

Kick off at the AMEX Stadium is at 8pm.

Bayern Munich have signed Dutch international defender Matthijs de Light from Juventus for 77 million euro on a five year deal.

Barcelona have completed the signing of Polish international striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern for 50 million euro.

He has signed a four year deal with the Spanish club.