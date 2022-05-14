Rovers go 4 clear

A late tap-in from substitute Danny Mandroiu saw Shamrock Rovers open up a four-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

They beat their nearest rivals Derry City by a goal to nil at Tallaght Stadium.

Dundalk are up to third courtesy of a 3-1 defeat of Bohemians.

Advertisement

UCD finally collected their first win of the season, beating Finn Harps 1-nil in Ballybofey to move to within just two-points of the Donegal club.

And Sean Boyd scored the only goal as Shelbourne beat Drogheda United.

There’s one game in the top flight tonight, with Sligo Rovers entertaining St. Pat’s from 7.45.

Advertisement

====

Galway United were 4-nil winners away to Wexford last night to draw level on points with First Division leaders Cork.

Waterford twice came from behind before eventually beating Cobh 4-2 at the R-S-C.

Advertisement

Longford claimed the Midlands Clasico with a 2-1 win away to ten-man Athlone.

And Treaty United and Bray drew 2-2.

=====

Advertisement

Shelbourne go into this evening’s Dublin derby away to Bohemians with a five-point lead at the top of the Women’s National League.

Second placed Peamount host Athlone this evening.

Elsewhere, Wexford go to managerless Cork City, DLR Waves face Sligo Rovers, and Galway play Treaty United.