Rovers go 3 points clear in race for the title

Here at home Shamrock Rovers have beaten Dorgheda 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division to go three points clear at the top of the table.

Aaron Greene with the goal for Stephen Bradley's side in the 54th minute.

While Sligo Rovers' title challenge looks to be all but over - they've lost 1-0 to Bohemians at Dalymount Park with Keith Buckley finding the back of the net for the hosts.

And a Jamie McGonigle penalty saw Derry City beat Dundalk 1-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.