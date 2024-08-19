Rovers express disappointment over matches not being on terrestrial tv

Shamrock Rovers have expressed 'disappointment' over the club's European matches not being broadcast on terrestrial television.

Rovers have confirmed both legs of their Europa League play-off tie with PAOK will be broadcast live on L-O-I-T-V.

None of the club's three European ties - including two in the Champions League - this season have been broadcast free-to-air.

The Premier Division champions have hinted they may not facilitate RTE in showing league matches at Tallaght Stadium for the rest of the season.