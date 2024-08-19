Advertisement
Rovers express disappointment over matches not being on terrestrial tv

Aug 19, 2024 16:59 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers have expressed 'disappointment' over the club's European matches not being broadcast on terrestrial television.

Rovers have confirmed both legs of their Europa League play-off tie with PAOK will be broadcast live on L-O-I-T-V.

None of the club's three European ties - including two in the Champions League - this season have been broadcast free-to-air.

The Premier Division champions have hinted they may not facilitate RTE in showing league matches at Tallaght Stadium for the rest of the season.

