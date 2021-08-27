Rovers exit Europe; British sides progress

Shamrock Rovers' European dreams ended at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Stephen Bradley's side lost their Europa Conference League play-off round second leg to Flora Tallinn 1-nil.

It helped the Estonians to a 5-2 aggregate win.

Advertisement

For Bradley, it's been an experience to learn from

Elsewhere, Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham beat Pacos De Ferreira 3-nil to secure a place in the competition proper.

Spurs won 3-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Celtic and Rangers both booked their spots in the Europa League group stage.

Celtic beat A-Z Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate, despite losing 2-1 in The Netherlands last night.

Rangers' nil-all draw with Armenia's Alashkert helped them to a 1-nil aggregate win.

Advertisement

A north west derby between Finn Harps and Derry City is the standout tie from tonight's FAI Cup second round fixtures.

There's an 8 o'clock start in Ballybofey.

Elsewhere, Cork City host St Patrick's Athletic and UCD take on Premier Division strugglers Longford Town.

Advertisement

Waterford have home advantage against Kilnamanagh, while Oriel Park is the venue for Dundalk's clash with St Mochta's.

All of those games kick off at 7.45.