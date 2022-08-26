Advertisement
Rovers exit Europa League

Aug 26, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Rovers exit Europa League
Shamrock Rovers beat Ferencvaros 1-0 in their Europa League play off at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Andy Lyons scored the only goal of the game.

The Hoops lost the tie 4-1 on aggregate and are in today's draw for the group stage of the Conference League, where they will be third seeds.

West Ham and Hearts are also in the hat.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley felt the win was merited

The draw for the Europa League group stage takes place this lunchtime, with Manchester United and Arsenal in the pot.

In the second round of the FAI Cup this evening, Derry City host Cork City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

That match kicks off at 7.45.

At the same time, Wexford play Dundalk, Galway United face UCD and Bohemians meet Lucan United.

Shelbourne are away to Bonagee United from 8pm.

There's also one game in the English Championship tonight, as Luton Town host Sheffield United, also from 8.

