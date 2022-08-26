Rovers exit Europa League

Shamrock Rovers beat Ferencvaros 1-0 in their Europa League play off at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Andy Lyons scored the only goal of the game.

The Hoops lost the tie 4-1 on aggregate and are in today's draw for the group stage of the Conference League, where they will be third seeds.

Advertisement

West Ham and Hearts are also in the hat.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley felt the win was merited

The draw for the Europa League group stage takes place this lunchtime, with Manchester United and Arsenal in the pot.

Advertisement

In the second round of the FAI Cup this evening, Derry City host Cork City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

That match kicks off at 7.45.

At the same time, Wexford play Dundalk, Galway United face UCD and Bohemians meet Lucan United.

Advertisement

Shelbourne are away to Bonagee United from 8pm.

There's also one game in the English Championship tonight, as Luton Town host Sheffield United, also from 8.