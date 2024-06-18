Rovers drawn to Iceland league winners

For the second year in-a-row Shamrock Rovers have drawn the league winners of Iceland in the Champions League.

Víkingur will host the first leg on the ninth or tenth of July before the second leg in Tallaght a week later.

The Hoops were knocked out of last season's Champions League at the first hurdle by another Icelandic side, Breidablik.

The draw for the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League also took place at UEFA HQ.

It is a Gibraltar double-header for Shelbourne and Derry City.

Shelbourne have drawn St Joseph's FC of Gibraltar while Derry City have drawn FCB Magpies of Gibraltar.

St Patrick’s Athletic have received a bye into the second round.