Rovers draw in Europe; Arsenal win but United beaten

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says he was left ‘frustrated’ by his team not picking up all three points in their Europa Conference League group opener.

The Hoops drew nil-nil with Djurgardens of Sweden at Tallaght Stadium with the other game in Group F also finishing goalless between Molde and Gent.

Aaron Greene and Dylan Watts both had good chances to win the game and Bradley feels his team should have won

West Ham came from a goal down to win 3-1 at home to FCSB - that game in Group B.

A second half penalty from Brais Mendez gave Real Sociedad a 1-nil win over Manchester United in Old Trafford in Group E of the Europa League.

United will be off to Moldova next week.

Sheriff were 3-nil winners away to Omonia Nicosia last night.

Arsenal began their Group A campaign with a 2-1 win away to FC Zurich.

With Shamrock Rovers not in action tonight, Dundalk and Derry City can close the gap at the SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders tonight.

Dundalk can pull level on points - albeit with three more games played - with a win away to UCD.

While Derry can end the night a point off the summit if they win at home to Bohemians.

Fourth placed St. Pat’s are away to Drogheda tonight, while Shelbourne entertain Sligo Rovers.

Cork City can take another step towards the First Division title tonight with a win away to Waterford.

Second placed Galway United travel to Cobh Ramblers.

Playoff hopefuls Treaty United play Bray, and Wexford go to Athlone.