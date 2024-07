Shamrock Rovers have been handed a tough draw in both European competitions.

If the Premier Division champions beat Sparta Prague in the Champions League second qualifying round they'll face Macca-bee Tel Aviv or Romanian side F-C-S-B.

The first leg against Sparta is tomorrow night in Tallaght and if they lose the tie the drop into the Europa League.

There they will face the loser of Slovenian side Celje or Slovan Bratislava from Slovakia.