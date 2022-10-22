Advertisement
Rovers could be crowned champions on Monday

Oct 22, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers could be crowned SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions on Monday night without kicking a ball.

The Hoops are eight points clear at the top of the table having come from behind to win 4-1 at home to St. Pat’s last night.

Second placed Derry City could only muster a 1-1 draw with Shelbourne.

It now means if Derry fail to win away to Sligo on Monday night, Rovers will clinch the title.

Even if the Candystripes collect all three points at the Showgrounds, the Hoops will seal the title with just a point against Derry on Sunday-week.

Third placed Dundalk played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Sligo last night.

UCD moved off the foot of the table with a 2-1 win over Drogheda.

And Finn Harps once again prop up the table, conceding late in a 2-2 draw at Bohemians.

