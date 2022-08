Shamrock Rovers have confirmed that Andy Lyons has agreed to join English Championship side, Blackpool.

However, the 22-year old won’t make the move until January, following the conclusion of Rovers’ domestic and European campaigns.

Lyons move from Bohemians to Rovers in January of this year, scoring 8 goals in 32 appearances to date.

Rovers say they’ve accepted a “significant” fee for the Republic of Ireland under-21 international.