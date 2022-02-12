Advertisement
Rovers claim President’s Cup in shootout

Feb 12, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Jack Byrne struck the winning penalty as Shamrock Rovers claimed the President’s Cup last night.

They beat St. Pat’s 5-4 in a shootout, following a 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium.

