Rovers boss linked with MK Dons vacancy

Aug 6, 2021 15:08 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley is believed to be in the running for the job at MK Dons.

The League One side are without a manager, after Russell Martin departed for Swansea.

The Dons have already signed Troy Parrott on loan for the season.

Fifth plays sixth in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Drogheda United have lost back-to-back games ahead of their trip to Derry City.

Kick-off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell is at 7.45.

First Division leaders Shelbourne journey across the Liffey to face UCD tonight.

Second placed Treaty United are at home to Cabinteely.

Galway United entertain Cork City, and bottom side Wexford go to Bray.

