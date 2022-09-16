Advertisement
Rovers beaten while West Ham and Man United win

Sep 16, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Rovers beaten while West Ham and Man United win
Stephen Bradley says his Shamrock Rovers players must move on quickly from last night's Conference League defeat.

The Hoops sit bottom of Group F this morning following a 3-nil defeat away to Gent.

The title race and an FAI Cup quarter-final loom into view for Rovers before they go to Molde in just under three-weeks' time.

West Ham sit top of Group B on maximum points courtesy of their 3-2 win away to Silkeborg.

While Hearts were 2-nil winners away to RFS in Group A.

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goals as Manchester United collected their first points in Europa League Group E.

Erik Ten Hag's side were 2-nil winners away to Moldovan champions Sheriff.

