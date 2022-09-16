Rovers beaten while West Ham and Man United win

Stephen Bradley says his Shamrock Rovers players must move on quickly from last night's Conference League defeat.

The Hoops sit bottom of Group F this morning following a 3-nil defeat away to Gent.

The title race and an FAI Cup quarter-final loom into view for Rovers before they go to Molde in just under three-weeks' time.

Advertisement

West Ham sit top of Group B on maximum points courtesy of their 3-2 win away to Silkeborg.

While Hearts were 2-nil winners away to RFS in Group A.

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goals as Manchester United collected their first points in Europa League Group E.

Advertisement

Erik Ten Hag's side were 2-nil winners away to Moldovan champions Sheriff.