Shamrock Rovers are in European action this evening.

The Hoops' take on Norwegian side Molde away from home in the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Stephen Bradley's side open their Premier Division campaign against Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, before the return leg in Tallaght Stadium this day week.

Kick-off is at a quarter-to-6.

In the Europa League, Troy Parrott's A-Z Alkmaar welcome Galatasaray from 8.