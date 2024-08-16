Rovers And Pats Win in Europe

It was an incredible night for Irish sides in Europe last night.

Shamrock Rovers are guaranteed at least a Conference League group stage spot.

Graham Burke’s extra-time goal saw the Hoops beat Slovenian champions Celje 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium, and 3-2 on aggregate.

Rovers’ reward is a Europa League playoff, starting away to PAOK next week.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley says it was an incredible night in Tallaght.



St Patrick's Athletic will take on Istanbul Basaksehir of Turkey in the Conference League play off round.

The Saints defeated Sabah 1-nil in Azerbaijan, winning the tie 2-nil over both legs.