Advertisement
Sport

Rovers And Pats Win in Europe

Aug 16, 2024 10:01 By radiokerrysport
Rovers And Pats Win in Europe
Share this article

It was an incredible night for Irish sides in Europe last night.

Shamrock Rovers are guaranteed at least a Conference League group stage spot.

Graham Burke’s extra-time goal saw the Hoops beat Slovenian champions Celje 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium, and 3-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Rovers’ reward is a Europa League playoff, starting away to PAOK next week.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley says it was an incredible night in Tallaght.

St Patrick's Athletic will take on Istanbul Basaksehir of Turkey in the Conference League play off round.
The Saints defeated Sabah 1-nil in Azerbaijan, winning the tie 2-nil over both legs.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ajax Set Penalty Record Last Night
Advertisement
County Minor Hurling Final Day
New Premier League Season Kicks Off Tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Ajax Set Penalty Record Last Night
County Minor Hurling Final Day
New Premier League Season Kicks Off Tonight
Minister Norma Foley comprehensively chosen to represent Fianna Fáil in Kerry at the next general election
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus