Shamrock Rovers are without top-scorer Johnny Kenny for this evening’s first leg of their Europa League qualifier away to Celje.

However, Sean Hoare should return in defence after being forced off in Prague last week.

Kick-off in Slovenia is at 7.15, Irish time.

Advertisement

St. Pat’s take up temporary residency at Rovers’ Tallaght home tonight for the first leg of their Conference League qualifier.

Stephen Kenny’s side play Sabah of Azerbaijan, and kick-off is at 7.45.