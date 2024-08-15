Rovers And Pats In European Action Tonight

Shamrock Rovers can secure group stage European football tonight.

They resume 1-nil down at home to Slovenian champions Celje in the third qualifying round of the Europa League - kick off is at 8pm.

Should Rovers advance, then the worst they’ll do is a Conference League group place.

Advertisement

St. Pat’s have made the long trip to Baku for the second leg of their Conference League qualifier with Sabah.

Stephen Kenny’s side have taken a 1-nil lead with them, and kick-off in the Azeri capital is at 5pm Irish time.