Rovers And Pats In European Action Tonight

Aug 15, 2024 10:54 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers can secure group stage European football tonight.

They resume 1-nil down at home to Slovenian champions Celje in the third qualifying round of the Europa League - kick off is at 8pm.

Should Rovers advance, then the worst they’ll do is a Conference League group place.

St. Pat’s have made the long trip to Baku for the second leg of their Conference League qualifier with Sabah.

Stephen Kenny’s side have taken a 1-nil lead with them, and kick-off in the Azeri capital is at 5pm Irish time.

