Rovers and Pats In Europa Action Tonight

One of the biggest nights for Irish sides in Europe awaits tonight.

Shamrock Rovers have made the trip to Greece for the first leg of their Europa League qualifier with PAOK.

Danny Mandroiu could make his second debut for the Hoops following his return from Lincoln, but Johnny Kenny misses out through injury.

Advertisement

Kick-off is at 6.30.

Rovers defender Lee Grace says his manager Stephen Bradley has done a fine job of motivating his players.

Advertisement

St. Pat's are in Conference League qualifier action this evening.

Stephen Kenny's side take on Istanbul Basaksehir in their first leg at Tallaght Stadium.

There's a 7.45 start there.

Advertisement

Kenny knows how special it would be to go through.