Rovers and Pats In Europa Action Tonight

Aug 22, 2024 10:35 By radiokerrysport
One of the biggest nights for Irish sides in Europe awaits tonight.

Shamrock Rovers have made the trip to Greece for the first leg of their Europa League qualifier with PAOK.

Danny Mandroiu could make his second debut for the Hoops following his return from Lincoln, but Johnny Kenny misses out through injury.

Kick-off is at 6.30.

Rovers defender Lee Grace says his manager Stephen Bradley has done a fine job of motivating his players.

St. Pat's are in Conference League qualifier action this evening.

Stephen Kenny's side take on Istanbul Basaksehir in their first leg at Tallaght Stadium.

There's a 7.45 start there.

Kenny knows how special it would be to go through.

