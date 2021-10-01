Rovers aiming to take another step towards Premier Division title

Shamrock Rovers are aiming to take another step towards the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title tonight.

They go into their meeting with Derry City nine-points clear at the top of the table.

Second-placed St. Patrick's Athletic are away to Drogheda this evening.

While a resurgent Dundalk go to Finn Harps.

Runaway First Division leaders Shelbourne welcome Treaty United to Tolka Park tonight.

Second placed Galway go to struggling Cobh, UCD make the trip to Wexford.

Bray entertain Cork City, and Athlone play Cabinteely.