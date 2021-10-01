Advertisement
Sport

Rovers aiming to take another step towards Premier Division title

Oct 1, 2021 07:10 By radiokerrysport
Rovers aiming to take another step towards Premier Division title Rovers aiming to take another step towards Premier Division title
Share this article

Shamrock Rovers are aiming to take another step towards the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title tonight.

They go into their meeting with Derry City nine-points clear at the top of the table.

Second-placed St. Patrick's Athletic are away to Drogheda this evening.

Advertisement

While a resurgent Dundalk go to Finn Harps.

Runaway First Division leaders Shelbourne welcome Treaty United to Tolka Park tonight.

Second placed Galway go to struggling Cobh, UCD make the trip to Wexford.

Advertisement

Bray entertain Cork City, and Athlone play Cabinteely.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus