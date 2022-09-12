Rovers 4 points clear at the top as Harps now bottom of Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers are four points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Neil Farrugia scored twice as the Hoops beat Finn Harps 5-1 at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Harps remain rooted to the bottom of the table, one point behind UCD.

It's hoped that elite women's football will continue in Galway despite Galway WFC's decision to withdraw from the Women's National League from next season.

The Tribeswomen have confirmed they will not be take part in next year's campaign and that this will be their final season.

The club posted their thanks to players, staff and fans on social media as they bring an end to their 10 year association with the league.

It's understood, however, there is interest in forming a new team ahead of the 2023 season.