Shamrock Rovers have closed the gap to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Derry to just one point.

Danny Mandriou's second-half strike gave the Hoops a 1-nil home win against Dundalk while Derry drew 1-all against Drogheda last night.

Sligo Rovers enjoyed a 1-nil victory at Finn Harps in their north-west derby while Bohemains beat Shelbourne 4-1.

UCD continue to prop up the table following their 2-1 defeat to St Pat's.