Round up of weekend Allianz League action

Feb 27, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Round up of weekend Allianz League action
David Reidy scored two goals for Clare in their 22-point win over Wexford in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League yesterday.

Brian Lohan's side were 6-25 to 1-18 winners at Wexford Park.

In Salthill, Limerick beat Galway by 24 points to 19, while Cork enjoyed a 2-21 to 21 points win over Westmeath.

In Division 1B, Waterford beat Antrim by 1-22 to 17 points and Kilkenny were 34 points to 1-18 winners away to Laois.

Roscommon fell to their first defeat in Division One of the Allianz Football League yesterday.

Davy Burke's charges lost to Monaghan in Clones by 14 points to 11.

In Letterkenny, Donegal and Galway played out a 1-9 apiece draw.

