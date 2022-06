Round 2 of the Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship will feature a double header on Sunday week.

In Group 3 at 1.30 it'll be Lixnaw v Crotta O Neills while Group 1 at at 3.30 is between Causeway and Ballyduff.

The first game in the round is on Saturday week, a Group 2 clash at 7.30 featuring Dr. Crokes and Abbeydorney.

All games are at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.