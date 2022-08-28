Advertisement
Sport

Round 1 fixtures for Junior and Under 21 Hurling Championships to be decided later

Aug 28, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry GAA have announced that the draws will take place at 6pm this evening for the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate, Junior Premier and Junior semi finals.

The CCC will meet after to confirm Round 1 Fixtures for the Garveys Supervalu County Football Championship, which will take place across the weekend of 10/11 of September with the view to playing a game on the Friday evening.

The draw for Round 1 of the County Junior Hurling Championship and Under 21 Hurling championships will also take place tonight

