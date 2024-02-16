Advertisement
Sport

Ross Byrne to play for Leinster

Feb 16, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Ross Byrne to play for Leinster
Ross Byrne will play for Leinster in tomorrow's United Rugby Championship meeting with Benetton at the RDS.

The out-half returns to take his place in the side having sustained an injury against Munster last November.

Elsewhere, Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have both been included in the Ulster team to face Ospreys after being released from Ireland camp.

And Connacht have made four changes to their side for the visit to Cardiff, with Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier, Conor Oliver and Cathal Forde all drafted in.

