Justin Rose won his first PGA Tour event in four years yesterday with victory at the weather-delayed Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The Englishman finished up on 18-under-par, three shots clear of the chasing pack.

Rose sats, he can barely believe it's been so long since he last lifted a trophy

Waterford's Seamus Power finished up in a tie for 15th on nine-under-par.