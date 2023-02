England's Justin Rose holds the lead with nine holes of his final round to play at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He's 15-under-par overall - and will complete his final round later today after play was suspended last night due to darkness.

Rose has a two-shot lead over the field.

Waterford native Seamus Power is on eight-under-par and in a tie for 21st with five holes to play.