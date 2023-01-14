Roscommon into Connacht final; more finalists to be determined today

Keith Doyle scored 2-2 last night as Roscommon booked their place in a ninth consecutive FBD League final.

The Rossies were 3-17 to 2-13 winners over Sligo at the Air Dome.

The same venue hosts this evening’s second semi-final, with Galway and Mayo throwing in at 5.30.

Kingspan Breffni hosts the first of this weekend’s semi-finals in the Dr. McKenna Cup.

Cavan take on Tyrone from 5pm.

Tipperary and Limerick do battle for a place in the McGrath Cup final this afternoon.

Their Group B encounter has been moved to Fethard where throw-in is at 2.

Galway can take a significant step towards the Walsh Cup final if they beat Dublin this evening at Parnell Park.

Westmeath and Antrim are both trying to keep their respective hopes alive when they face off in Abbotstown.

Croke Park hosts both the Junior and Intermediate Club Hurling finals this evening.

First up, Ballygiblin of Cork face Sligo’s Easkey in the Junior decider from 5.

And the Intermediate final pits Limerick’s Monaleen against Tooreen of Mayo.