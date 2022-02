Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power are in the field for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, which starts later in California.

Power tees off with CT Pan and Kevin Tway at Riviera just after 3pm Irish time.

While McIlroy gets his round underway in the company of Hideki Matsuyama and Viktor Hovland just before 8pm.

At his pre tournament press conference, McIlroy questioned the merits of a proposed Saudi backed breakaway league.