Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead playing the last hole on day one of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

He's one-under-par, with Julien Guerrier, Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard out in front on five-under.

Tom McKibbin is also one-under after a 71, while Shane Lowry is a shot further back.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Leona Maguire is in the field for the LPGA Tour Championship in Florida.