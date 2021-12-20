Ronnie O'Sullivan wins World Grand Prix final

Ronnie O'Sullivan recovered from a 7-frames to 5 deficit to beat Neil Robertson in last night's World Grand Prix final.
The six-time World Champion eventually won by 10 frames to 8 to collect a 38th ranking title.
