Ronnie O'Sullivan wins World Grand Prix final

Dec 20, 2021 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Ronnie O'Sullivan recovered from a 7-frames to 5 deficit to beat Neil Robertson in last night's World Grand Prix final.

The six-time World Champion eventually won by 10 frames to 8 to collect a 38th ranking title.

