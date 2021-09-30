Advertisement
Sport

Ronaldo To The Rescue For United

Sep 30, 2021 13:09 By brendan
Ronaldo To The Rescue For United
Cristiano Ronaldo came to Manchester United's rescue again last night.

His deflected goal in the fifth minute of injury time handed the Premier League side a 2-1 Champions League win at home to Villarreal.

Atalanta top Group F this morning, courtesy of their 1-nil win at home to Young Boys.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Ronaldo is simply world class.

A Federico Chiesa goal just after half-time was enough to give Juventus a 1-nil win at home to Chelsea.

Elsewhere in that group, Zenit beat Malmo by 4-goals to nil in St. Petersburg.
+++
Passport issues have deprived Leicester of Kelechi Iheanacho for tonight's Europa League game away to Legia Warsaw.

West Ham play host to Rapid Vienna.

Celtic will be at home to Bayer Leverkusen

And Rangers are away to Sparta Prague.

Tottenham are in Conference League action tonight, welcoming Slovenian side Mura to North London.

