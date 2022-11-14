Advertisement
Ronaldo hits out at United

Nov 14, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Ronaldo hits out at United
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at Manchester United, saying he feels 'betrayed' by the club.

The Portuguese - who moved back to Old Trafford last year - believes he's being forced out of the club.

Ronaldo last month refused to come off the bench for United in a league match with Tottenham.

In an interview with TalkTV, the 37-year-old says the situation is clear

Manchester United will go into the World Cup break three points off the Premier League's top four.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a stoppage time winner in their 2-1 victory over Fulham yesterday.

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 at the Amex.

