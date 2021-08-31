Ronaldo deal done; new contract for Henderson

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year deal from Juventus with the option to extend for a further year.

The 36-year-old scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first spell with United and says he "can't wait" to play in front of the United fans again with the club that holds a "special place" in his heart.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new long term contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

The 31-year-old has been at Liverpool for 10 years and has made 394 appearances.

West Ham have completed the signing of Croatian international Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow for 30 million euro.

The 23-year-old made 12 appearances for Everton in the Premier League during the 2017/18 season.