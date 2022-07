Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo will be part of the squad for today's final pre-season friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

The Portugal captain had earlier responded to comments about his future with "Sunday, the king plays" on Instagram.

Ronaldo's understood to be pushing for a move away from Old Trafford, having missed all of pre-season so far.

United insist he's not for sale.