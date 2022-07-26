Ronaldo arrives at Man United for discussions on his future

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Manchester United's training ground with his agent to discuss his future at the club.

The Portugal forward is due to hold talks with manager Erik ten Hag, having missed the pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.

It's been reported Ronaldo wants to leave this summer, while his boss has said he's not for sale.

Yaya Toure has joined Tottenham as an academy coach.

The three-time Premier League winner with Manchester City completed his UEFA A Licence earler this year.

Former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe has also recently joined the underage coaching team at the club.