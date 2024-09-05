Roisin Ni Riain To Go For Another Medal

Roisin Ni Riain has finished 2nd in the heats of the SB13 100 metres breaststroke at the Paralympic Games in Paris and is into the final.
The Limerick swimmer has already won two medals this week.
The final takes place this evening.
