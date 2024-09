Primoz Roglic has snatched the overall lead on the Vuelta Espana with just two stages remaining.

Much as he did four years ago, Roglic was first to the line on the Alto de Moncalvillo.

He now holds a 1-minute 54 second lead over Ben O’Connor.

Advertisement

Corkman Eddie Dunbar was seventh today, and moves up one place to twelfth on general classification.