Roglic lead down to 8 seconds in Spain

Primoz Roglic holds a slender 8-second lead after today’s seventh stage of the Vuelta Espana.
The Slovenian’s lead was slashed following a breakaway today.
The stage itself was won by the Aussie, Michael Storer.
