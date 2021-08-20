Advertisement
Sport

Roglic lead down to 8 seconds in Spain

Aug 20, 2021 18:08 By radiokerrysport
Primoz Roglic holds a slender 8-second lead after today’s seventh stage of the Vuelta Espana.

The Slovenian’s lead was slashed following a breakaway today.

The stage itself was won by the Aussie, Michael Storer.

