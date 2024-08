Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Adam Idah will be a crucial player for them in the coming years.

The Republic of Ireland striker has signed a five-year contract at Parkhead, following on from last season’s loan spell.

Idah scored 9 goals in 19 appearances for the Hoops in the second half of last season.

Celtic have paid Norwich 9-and-a-half million pounds for the Corkman’s services - he could feature against Hibs in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.