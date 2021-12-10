Advertisement
Rodgers claims not to know what the Conference League is

Dec 10, 2021 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Brendan Rodgers claimed not to know what the Conference League is, after Leicester were demoted to European football's third tier.

They finished third in Europa League Group C following a 3-2 defeat away to Napoli.

Rodgers made the comments to BT Sport after the game

Celtic will also be playing Conference League football in the spring, but finished their Europa League campaign with a 3-2 win at home to Real Betis.

With top spot in Group H already in the bag, a youthful West Ham lost 1-nil at home to Dinamo Zagreb.

Rangers were already guaranteed a knockout place, and rounded off their Group A duties with a 1-1 draw away to Lyon.

