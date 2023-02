Callum Robinson is a major doubt for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier at home to France next month with a hamstring injury.

Cardiff manager Sabri Lamouchi today confirmed the injury Robinson sustained in the weekend win against Reading is a grade two hamstring tear.

He's been ruled out until after the next international break.

Ireland play a friendly with Latvia on 22 March before they begin a daunting Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home to France on 27 March.