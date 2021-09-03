Robinson back in Republic of Ireland squad

Callum Robinson is back in the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The West Brom striker has recovered from Covid-19.

Alan Browne has also joined up with the squad, while Celtic's new signing Liam Scales gets his first call up.

Advertisement

Defenders Dara O'Shea and Nathan Collins have been ruled out of both games with injuries.

And the Republic of Ireland women's team will take on Australia in a friendly match on September 21st at Tallaght Stadium.