Advertisement
Sport

Robertson is Masters champion

Jan 17, 2022 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Robertson is Masters champion Robertson is Masters champion
Share this article

Neil Robertson is the Masters champion.

The Australian produced an impressive performance to defeat Barry Hawkins by 10 frames to 4 in last night's final.

It's Robertson's second Masters crown.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus