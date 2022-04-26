Robertson exits World Championship despite 147 break

Despite making a maximum 1-4-7 break, 2010 winner Neil Robertson exited the World Snooker Championship last night.

He suffered a 13-12 defeat to Jack Lisowski, with the Englishman set to play John Higgins in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Judd Trump beat Anthony McGill by 13 frames to 11 to book a last-8 meeting with Stuart Bingham.

The quarter-finals get underway this morning with six-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan facing Stephen Maguire.

On the other table, Mark Williams takes on Yan Bingtao.