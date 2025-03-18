Advertisement
Sport

Robertson beats Bingham in Player's Championship

Mar 18, 2025 18:01 By radiokerrysport
Robertson beats Bingham in Player's Championship
Neil Robertson has beaten Stuart Bingham 6-frames-to-4 in the first round of the Player's Championship in Telford.

Mark Selby also progressed to the next round with a 6-3 victory over Si Juahui.

