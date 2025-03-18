Robertson beats Bingham in Player's Championship

Neil Robertson has beaten Stuart Bingham 6-frames-to-4 in the first round of the Player's Championship in Telford.
Mark Selby also progressed to the next round with a 6-3 victory over Si Juahui.
