Robbie Keane takes charge of Ferencvaros

Robbie Keane has been confirmed as the new head coach of Hungarian giants Ferencváros - a role he will start straight away.

Keane has been out of management since leaving his job in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel last June.

Ferencváros are second in the Hungarian league.

Keane's former international teammate Rory Delap will be apart of his backroom staff.

Italian Serie A side AC Milan are said to be considering a loan move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

It's understood the club are yet to receive an official offer for the England international.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has said it's up to the 27-year-old to force his way back into the first-team set up.