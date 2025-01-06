Advertisement
Sport

Robbie Keane takes charge of Ferencvaros

Jan 6, 2025 12:21 By radiokerrysport
Robbie Keane takes charge of Ferencvaros
Share this article

Robbie Keane has been confirmed as the new head coach of Hungarian giants Ferencváros - a role he will start straight away.

Keane has been out of management since leaving his job in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel last June.

Ferencváros are second in the Hungarian league.

Advertisement

Keane's former international teammate Rory Delap will be apart of his backroom staff.

***

Italian Serie A side AC Milan are said to be considering a loan move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Advertisement

It's understood the club are yet to receive an official offer for the England international.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has said it's up to the 27-year-old to force his way back into the first-team set up.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Premier League line-up revealed
Advertisement
Kerry Golf News & Results
Reports suggest Everton reviewing manager's future
Advertisement

Recommended

Premier League line-up revealed
Kerry Golf News & Results
Number of schools expected to remain closed tomorrow as cold snap continues
Kerry MEP Seán Kelly says he will consider running for President
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus