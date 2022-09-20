Advertisement
Robbie Brady looking to make it to another major tournament

Sep 20, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Robbie Brady looking to make it to another major tournament
Robbie Brady is looking to make it to another major tournament with the Republic of Ireland after being recalled to the squad.

The Preston wing-back has not played an international since last March due to injury and a lack of opportunity at club level.

Brady's been recalled ahead of the upcoming Nations League clashes with Scotland and Armenia following his release by Burnley and then Bournemouth.

The Scotland game is first up in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Dublin native Brady is determined to make the most of the opportunity

Manager Stephen Kenny will face the media today.

Aberdeen's Liam Scales was called into the squad yesterday, with Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele ruled out through injury.

Scotland trio Grant Hanley, Jacob Brown and Jon McLaughlin have withdrawn from their squad ahead of Wednesday's game with Ukraine

