Rob Vasiu makes the step up to senior football for Kerry FC

Kerry FC have announced that Rob Vasiu has signed for the senior squad ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign which gets underway next Friday night against Cobh Ramblers in Mounthawk Park.

Rob, who is 19, plays in the Right Back position and graduates from the Kerry FC Academy where he played with the under-19s. A former St Brendan’s Park player, Rob signed for Kerry FC 6 years ago where he has played Under 15, 17 and 19 League of Ireland football representing the Kingdom.

Speaking on his step up to Senior League of Ireland football, Rob said “It’s a great honour to sign with the senior squad, getting the opportunity to represent Kerry in the League of Ireland is a dream I’ve had from a young age. I can’t wait to make the most of it and I’m looking forward to the season getting underway next weekend”

Advertisement

First-Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “Rob is another young player that has come through our academy system here at the club and worked under myself and the coaching staff for the last number of years. The development Rob has made over the last few years has been phenomenal and has all been down to his work rate and attitude and his willingness to improve every day. Although he is young in his career he is an example to a lot of other players in the academy on how to train, prepare to train and the effort you need to put into training every day. I’m delighted to give Rob this opportunity to be involved in this senior League of Ireland club. He has a lot of learning to do as a young player still so it will be interesting to see how he develops over the weeks ahead”